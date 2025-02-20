Ryan Reynolds reportedly pitched his 'Saturday Night Live' joke about Justin Baldoni.

An SNL veteran claims Ryan Reynolds pitched his own joke

The 48-year-old actor appeared to reference the director's ongoing legal lawsuit with Ryan's wife Blake Lively during the 'SNL 50' anniversary special over the weekend, and the show's cue card handler Wally Feresten has claimed the joke was star's own idea.

He told the 'Fif, Fev and Nick' podcast: "He had a different line in rehearsal and he pitched that to replace it.

"That was his idea... We wouldn’t want to do anything too controversial unless they were in on it.”

Sources close to the actor and NBC have denied the claims to the New York Post, but neither have issued a public statement.

During the show, Ryan - who was sat among the audience - was asked: "How's it going?"

And in response, the Hollywood star replied: "Great, why? What have you heard?"

The joke was widely considered to be a reference to Blake's ongoing legal dispute with Justin, who she has accused of causing her "severe emotional distress".

Bryan Freedman, Justin's attorney, has questioned Ryan's decision to joke about the lawsuit.

Appearing on 'Hot Mics with Billy Bush', Bryan said: "I'm unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation.

"I can't think of anyone who's done anything like that. It surprised me."

Blake - who played Justin's on-screen love interest in 'It Ends with Us' - previously told the New York Times newspaper: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Justin - who also directed the 2024 romantic drama film - later denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as "categorically false".

Bryan, who is acting as a lawyer for the actor and his Wayfarer Studios production company, told Variety: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."