Mollie King and Stuart Broad have welcomed their second child into the world

The former Saturdays star and her ex-cricketer fiancé Stuart Broad - who are already parents to two-year-old daughter Annabella – confirmed the arrival of their little girl named Liliana on Sunday (05.01.25).

Alongside a black-and-white snap of the family’s hands, Mollie wrote on Instagram: "Welcome to the world beautiful baby Liliana. We are bursting with happiness! You are the most perfect Christmas gift our little family could have ever wished for."

Her partner penned on his Instagram Stories: "Happy New Year to you all! The end of 2024 was very special being in our little newborn bubble."

The couple confirmed their pregnancy news in August by sharing a sweet picture of Stuart kissing Mollie's baby bump with Annabella sat on his shoulders.

The post was captioned: "Our baby girl is going to become a big sister. We can't wait to meet you, little one!"

The 37-year-old star previously described how being a mother to Annabella was her "proudest achievement" and that parenthood had transformed her life.

Mollie told Arcadia magazine in 2023: "Annabella is my proudest achievement.

"I just feel like I've learned so much from her, she's just changed my world.

"I feel like I've got a new best friend. So I feel like everything I do is for her and her future.

"It's so exciting to look into the future and just see her just being the main part of our life really."

Mollie has been engaged to Stuart since 2021 and hopes to marry the retired sports star in an intimate ceremony "in the next couple of years".

The BBC Radio 1 presenter told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: "We got engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic and then Annabella came into our lives, so it’s been hard to make that the main focus.

"But we do talk about it all the time and I hope we will do it in the next couple of years.

"We’re keen for it to be really small – our family and best friends – and we want it to feel like a celebration of love.

"We want to have our daughter there and to celebrate how lucky we feel to have found each other and to have created a little family that we absolutely adore."