Savannah Chrisley had "so many regrets" after her ex-fiance was killed in a motorbike crash.

The 27-year-old reality star had been set to tie the knot with Nic Kerdiles but called the whole thing off in September 2020, and she was "truly heartbroken" when he died in a tragic accident at the age of 29 almost exactly three years later.

She told People: "I truly was heartbroken, devastated. I had so many regrets of things I had said publicly, and things I wish I could have apologized for and just conversations that Nic and I never got to have."

The podcaster is the daughter of former 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars Todd and Julie Chrisley - who were jailed in 2023 after being found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud - and recalled that she got the news just as she landed in Florida to visit her father in prison.

She said: "I was shaking and sobbing. I'm like, 'I have to get home. I have to get home.

"I kept texting him, and I was like, 'Please tell me it's not true. Please. You're okay, right?'"

"The messages were going through. So, I was like, 'Okay, maybe they just got it wrong. He's okay.' Because it was still showing delivered. And when I got there, I saw the news articles. So I was searching flights like, all right, trying to get home. Then, I was like, 'I've got to tell [my] dad [Todd]. I can't leave here without telling him,' because he and Nic were best friends. So, I went and I told my dad. I walked in, and he just automatically knew, and I just broke down."

Just weeks before Nic died, the 'Unlocked' host had found love again with Robert Shiver and recalled having to break the news to him via text message just as she was entering the prison.

She said: "Robert and I started dating [on] August 17th, 2023, and Nic passed away later in September.

"When you go and visit [people in prison], you don't have phones. You're not allowed any electronics. Before I went in, I just texted Robert, and I just said, 'Nic died.' That's all I said'.

"Keep in mind, we had been dating a month and when that happened, Robert reached out to my publicist Alexa and my best friend Tyler, and was like, 'Hey guys, how do I show up for her? I don't know what to say. I don't know what to do. But just let me know if there's anything I can do.'

"He was there when I got out of visitation and he sent me a text and said, 'Hey, I just want to let you know I'm here. I got you guys food, and I just want to get you home.'"