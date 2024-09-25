Savannah Chrisley has "so much fear" over her mother's resentencing.

Savannah Chrisley has spoken out ahead of her mother's resentencing

The 27-year-old reality star is best known for appearing alongside her parents Todd and Julie on 'Chrisley Knows Best' but they were put behind bars after being found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud but as Julie - who was initially sentenced to seven years in prison - gears up to face a resentencing on Wednesday (25.09.24), Savannah has admitted that she wants to be "honest" about how she feels without "jeopardising" things.

Speaking on her 'Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley' podcast, she said: "There is so much fear in my life right now pertaining to Mom's resentencing on the 25th that I don't know what to do. And I don't want to jeopardise her freedom because of things that I say. Now, I have been very, very open and honest about my feelings and where I stand, and the injustices.

"But when it comes to her whereabouts and her treatment and all of those things, I have to be careful before her resentencing because the rest of our lives are in the hands of this federal judge, so anything that I say can be held against me and my family."

Savannah also noted that she is "not getting [her] hopes up" ahead of the day, even though she thinks the case has "a lot of power" in terms of bringing her mother home.

Savannah previously revealed that she had a "full on breakdown" as she adjusted to her new life as carer for her siblings and struggled to understand how her mother had managed to act as a primary caregiver for so many years.

She said: "I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying. I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she's done for all her life."