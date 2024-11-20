Saweetie used to feel starstruck around Gabrielle Union.

The 52-year-old actress is Saweetie's first cousin, and the rapper has recalled being in awe of Gabrielle during her younger years.

The 31-year-old rap star - whose real name is Diamonte Harper - told Us Weekly: "Honestly, I didn’t really connect with her until I was older.

"But I have to say, when I was a young girl, I would be so shy around her, because she’s always been so beautiful. So bright."

Saweetie used to admire the Hollywood star "from a distance" during her childhood.

The rapper said: "She’s always just had this really bright light about herself, so I’m happy to call her my cousin."

Saweetie previously claimed that she's "always been underestimated".

The 'Best Friend' hitmaker feels she's been underestimated throughout her life - but Saweetie hasn't allowed her doubters to stop her from realising her ambitions.

Speaking to Allure magazine, she shared: "I've always been underestimated - it's like a recurring theme in my life.

"That's why the internet don't really bother me. There'd be moments in classes when the white teachers would be like, ‘Does your mom do your homework for you? Because we know that you're not this smart.’ Or when I would try out for sports, they'd be, ‘Oh, she's a pretty girl, she probably sucks.’ It was just constant doubt, all the time.

"But that created the confidence, created me depending on myself, and me always wanting to break boundaries."

Saweetie also claimed that she's been given bad advice by some music executives.

She said: "I was told I should twerk more on my Instagram.

"I was told that my voice was very boring. I was told that I rapped too monotone and needed more energy. I was told that I needed to share more of my life on the internet.

"I'm going to twerk when I want to. That's not going to be my marketing. And if that's what you truly love to do, then empower yourself through that. But that's not innate to me."