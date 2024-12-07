Saweetie has a crush on Tommy Shelby from 'Peaky Blinders'.

The 31-year-old rapper - whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper - insisted that while she does not lust after 'Oppenheimer' actor Cillian Murphy specifically, she does have a thing for his gangster alter-ego from the hit drama series.

Asked to name her celebrity crush, she told UsWeekly: "It’s [Cillian Murphy‘s] character — not him. Tommy Shelby from 'Peaky Blinders'. Oh, my God, take me away!"

Meanwhile, the 'Best Friend' hitmaker - who released her debut single in 2017 but will only be releasing her first full-length album, titled 'Pretty Bitch Music' in 2025 - was then asked about how much sleep she manages to get and admitted it is usually just four hours, although she would prefer more if possible.

She said: "It really just depends on my work schedules, so it’s all over. But preferably, I love being a morning bird or early bird. … I tend to get only four hours [of sleep], like last night, because I was at the studio ’til really late and had to get up really early. But preferably, eight hours."

Saweetie - who was born in in Santa Clara, California - recently returned to her alma mater of San Diego State University almost a decade after her graduation for their homecoming dance and admitted it was "priceless" to be back dancing with the friends from her life before she was famous.

She said: "I recently just went back to SDSU’s homecoming and danced with my old dance team and in that moment, it was so priceless.

"I was like, ‘I love these women around me and I’m so thankful for our relationship.’"