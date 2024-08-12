'Scarface' actor Angel Salazar has died aged 68.

The star's representative, Ann Wingsong, confirmed to TMZ that he “passed away in his sleep” at a friend's place in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday morning (11.08.24), after being discovered by his pal.

A cause of death is not known at the time of writing.

Salazar famously portrayed Chi Chi alongside Al Pacino’s Tony Montana in the 1983 gangster classic 'Scarface'.

He also had movie roles in 1980's 'Where the Buffalo Roam', 1982’s 'A Stranger is Watching', 1984’s 'The Wild Life', 1985’s 'Sylvester', 1988’s 'Punchline' and 1993’s 'Carlito’s Way'.

More recently, he was in 2022's 'The Black Caesar' and 2023's 'The Gilbert Diaries: The Movie'.

As well as acting, Salazar was a hit comedian known for the catchphrase “Sheck it out!”

The funnyman was known for NBC series 'Last Comic Standing' and his last comedic performance was at Reno’s Silver Legacy resort and casino between August 1 and 4.

Salazar was active on social media and had only recently congratulated gymnast Simone Biles, 27, for her triumph at the Paris Olympics.

He wrote on Instagram: “You Did It Simone, You Come Back BIGGER than Ever…America Is Proud Of You…For You Made America Look Good.”

Meanwhile, in 2020, Luca Guadagnino teased that his new 'Scarface' movie is an "amazing project" - but there has been no more news since on the film.

When asked if the adaptation would be his next flick, Luca told Collider: "I think the project is amazing. I have a great producer in Dylan Clark and a great studio in Universal, so if the gods of cinema want that, I'm in."

Luca also praised the quality of the screenplay, which has been written by the Coen brothers.

He said: "It's a great script. We're working on that, yes."

Guadagnino's movie, should it see the light of day, will be the third time 'Scarface' after the 1932 original and the famous 1983 remake, and he insisted it will be a "worthy reflection" on the character and the time we live in now.

The filmmaker explained: "The first 'Scarface' from Howard Hawkes was all about the prohibition era. Fifty years later, Oliver Stone and Brian De Palma make their version, which is so different from the Hawkes film. Both can stand on the shelf as two wonderful pieces of sculpture.

"Hopefully ours, forty-plus years later, will be another worthy reflection on a character who is a paradigm for our own compulsions for excess and ambition. I think my version will be very timely."