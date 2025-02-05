Scarlett Johansson hid a "Jurassic'" secret from Steven Spielberg because she didn't want to come across like a "weird stalker".

Scarlett Johansson stars in the next Jurassic World film

The Hollywood actress has revealed she scored a meeting with the legendary director to discuss a potential role for her in new blockbuster 'Jurassic World Rebirth' and admitted she was a huge fan of the franchise, but she decided not to tell Spielberg about the year she spent sleeping in a 'Jurassic Park' tent in her bedroom as a child.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "I was really crazy about the [first 'Jurassic Park'] film, and I slept in a 'Jurassic Park' pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year.

"Anytime the trades [industry publications] would report a new 'Jurassic' movie, I would forward to my agents like: ‘Hey, I’m available'."

She added of her meeting with the director: "I hadn’t really sat with him and talked about work, and we spent hours just catching up and chatting, and then at some point, many hours into it, he was like: ‘Wait, we’re supposed to talk about 'Jurassic'. Do I hear you’re a huge superfan?’

"I said, ‘It is actually true. I’m confirming. I’m a huge superfan'. [But I didn’t tell him about the tent]. I was like, ‘He’s going to think I’m this weird stalker'."

She added: "Obviously with all the Avengers [movie] stuff you meet so many fans who are profoundly moved by the characters and the world that you’re a part of.

"I get it. It’s always wonderful to meet people like that. I probably should have just told him [Spielberg]. But I was like, ‘Just be professional. Don’t seem desperate. Don’t mention the tent'."

Scarlett won the role in 'Jurassic World Rebirth' which is being directed by 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Gareth Edwards with a screenplay by David Koepp - who wrote the first two movies in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise.

The screenwriter previously told Variety: "I reread the two novels to get myself back in that mode. We did take some things from them [the two books]. "There was a sequence from the first novel that we’d always wanted in the original movie, but didn’t have room for. We were like: 'Hey, we get to use that now.'

"But just to get back in that head space 30 years later - is it still fun? And the answer is yes, it still really is. Dinosaurs are still fun."

'Jurassic World Rebirth' hits cinemas in July.