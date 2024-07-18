Scheana Shay blasts Tom Sandoval for lawsuit

Scheana Shay has blasted Tom Sandoval for suing Ariana Madix.

Tom, 40, is suing his ex-girlfriend and 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Ariana, 39, for accessing explicit videos of Rachel Leviss, 29 - who he cheated on Ariana with - on his phone but Scheana thinks it was a bad move on Tom's part.

Writing on Instagram Stories about the messy situation among her co-stars, Scheana, 39, said: "I keep getting messages about this lawsuit. I know you’re all waiting for me to weigh in, so here’s what I have to say. Tom Sandoval, s*** thing to do after a s***** thing you already did. Like, what are you thinking?

"This is not someone I want to be friends with. This is not who I align in my values with.

"Call me an idiot, OK? I said it at the finale, you know, ‘Don’t make me look like an idiot.’ Well, you did. So many thoughts."

Calling the lawsuit "cruel and vile", she added: "I think it negates any remorse that you tried to show at the reunion saying Raquel was a coward, or whatever you said about her suing Ariana."

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Tom is alleging that Ariana “made copies” of the video and distributed it to “Leviss and third parties” against his authority.

Ariana's attorney, Jordan Susman, previously said in a statement: "It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing. Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices.

"If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself. Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval 'the most hated man in America,' he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims."

In February, Rachel sued Tom and Ariana, accusing them of eavesdropping, revenge porn and an invasion of privacy.