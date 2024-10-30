Lala Kent found it "very funny" when Scheana Shay accidentally confirmed Katie Maloney's new romance.

Scheana Shay has been called clueless

The 34-year-old star has branded Scheana "clueless" after she revealed that Katie, 37, was dating Sleeping With Sirens guitarist Nick Martin.

Speaking on her 'Give Them Lala' podcast, she said: "Scheana Shay was the one that confirmed Katie Maloney’s relationship. She told me, ‘I accidentally confirmed it.'"

Katie actually made a concerted effort to keep her new romance out of the spotlight, and Scheana has now admitted to making a mistake.

Lala explained: "[Katie and Nick] haven’t confirmed [their relationship] because what I read is he is going through a messy divorce and they have to keep it quiet."

Lala was actually amused by Scheana's comments, joking that her showbiz pal "lives in the clouds".

Lala explained: "I love her, [but] she lives in the clouds and doesn’t even realize it. I don’t know if she was yelled at [after she revealed the information]. It is just very funny."

Scheana recently shared the news on her own podcast.

She said on 'Scheananigans': "I actually met him this weekend.

"We were all by the artist trailers in the hangout area, and he and Katie were walking up while I was standing at the taco truck in line getting food. I said hi to her. She introduced me to her boyfriend."

The reality star observed that Nick "could not have been nicer".

Scheana - who is best known for starring on 'Vanderpump Rules' - added: "He’s from San Diego and we just talked about that. Then I ran into them again later back at the hotel at the end of the night, and was just such a sweet guy."