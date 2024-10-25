Katie Maloney is dating Sleeping With Sirens guitarist Nick Martin.

The 37-year-old reality star recently admitted that she was "in love" with an unnamed man, and Scheana Shay has now revealed that Katie is dating the music star.

Scheana, 39, said on the 'Scheananigans' podcast: "I actually met him this weekend.

"We were all by the artist trailers in the hangout area, and he and Katie were walking up while I was standing at the taco truck in line getting food. I said hi to her. She introduced me to her boyfriend."

The reality star observed that Nick "could not have been nicer".

Scheana added: "He’s from San Diego and we just talked about that. Then I ran into them again later back at the hotel at the end of the night, and was just such a sweet guy."

Earlier this month, Katie revealed that she was "in love" and "very happy" with her new boyfriend.

However, the reality TV star has made a concerted effort to keep their romance low-key.

Katie - who was previously married to 'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Schwartz - said on the 'Disrespectfully' podcast: "I have a boyfriend.

"Yeah, I’m in love, everybody. I’m really happy."

Katie didn't reveal her boyfriend's name at the time. However, she was happy to provide an insight into their romance.

She shared: "This weekend, I went to go see my boyfriend. He has to travel for work, so I went to go meet up with him and hang out with him and spend some time.

"It was really amazing ’cause I hadn’t seen him in a few weeks and just being able to, like, spend some quality time and just be around him was really necessary and really nice."