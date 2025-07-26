Scheana Shay didn't know if she was "strong enough" to overcome her husband's infidelity.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay have been married since 2022

The 40-year-old reality star recently revealed that Brock Davies cheated on her while she was pregnant with their now four-year-old daughter, Summer Moon - but Scheana has explained why she chose to remain tight-lipped about his infidelity.

She said on the Scheananigans podcast: "At that time, I wasn't ready to talk about this. I certainly don't think you were ready to talk about this. I don't know that our marriage would have survived if we did talk about it that season. I felt like we were still very much in the middle of processing it privately."

Scheana wanted to process the situation before she spoke about it publicly.

She explained: "I wasn't about to start unraveling all of this on camera before I had even processed what it meant for our marriage, for our daughter, for our entire life."

Scheana and Brock ultimately managed to overcome his infidelity, and she now has no regrets about keeping the situation to herself.

She said: "I didn't know if I was going to be strong enough to stay.

"It can be easier to just walk away after a betrayal, and hands are clean and be done. So sure, I could have disclosed it then, but I would have been speaking from a place of extreme confusion, pain, fear, [and] not clarity of any sort.

"I just wasn't ready. And I think I've learned the hard way, once you say something on camera, it's out there forever."

Scheana actually opened up about her husband's cheating in her new memoir.

The reality star recalled being in a "state of paralysed shock" as Brock confessed to cheating.

She wrote: "I remained in a state of paralysed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer.

"I had spent so much time fighting off my anxiety and convincing myself that just because Tom [Sandoval] cheated on Ariana [Madix] didn’t mean Brock would ever cheat on me. Now, I was finding out just how wrong I was."