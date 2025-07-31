Scheana Shay had an "awkward" run-in with John Mayer years after they dated.

Scheana Shay previously dated John Mayer

The 40-year-old star dated John, 47, back in 2008, and they came face-to-face with each other at ChainFEST, a gourmet food chain festival in Los Angeles, two years ago.

The reality star told People: "I saw him, and I awkwardly give him a hug, like, 'Hey, and then made a joke like, 'Oh, we should get a photo.' And he was like, 'No.' And I was like, 'I was kind of kidding.' But yeah, that was awkward."

The celebrity duo actually came face-to-face for a second time at the same event in 2024, and Scheana decided to change her approach.

She said: "I didn't even go in for the hug. He went out for a handshake. I'm like, 'Well, this is awkward, too."

Meanwhile, Scheana recently confessed that she didn't know if she was "strong enough" to overcome her husband's infidelity.

The reality star revealed that Brock Davies cheated on her while she was pregnant with their now four-year-old daughter, Summer Moon - but Scheana explained why she chose to remain tight-lipped about his infidelity.

She said on the Scheananigans podcast: "At that time, I wasn't ready to talk about this. I certainly don't think you were ready to talk about this. I don't know that our marriage would have survived if we did talk about it that season. I felt like we were still very much in the middle of processing it privately."

Scheana wanted to process the situation before she spoke about it publicly.

She explained: "I wasn't about to start unraveling all of this on camera before I had even processed what it meant for our marriage, for our daughter, for our entire life."

Scheana and Brock ultimately managed to overcome his infidelity, and she now has no regrets about keeping the situation to herself.

She said: "I didn't know if I was going to be strong enough to stay.

"It can be easier to just walk away after a betrayal, and hands are clean and be done. So sure, I could have disclosed it then, but I would have been speaking from a place of extreme confusion, pain, fear, [and] not clarity of any sort.

"I just wasn't ready. And I think I've learned the hard way, once you say something on camera, it's out there forever."