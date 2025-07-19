Scooter Braun has had to "mourn" the person Kanye West used to be when they were friends.

The 44-year-old record executive - who retired from artist management in 2024 - was the controversial rapper's manager between 2016 and 2018.

Since 2022, the Stronger rapper has lost people's respect and faced financial consequences after he made a series of antisemitic remarks.

Scooter - who is Jewish - says he doesn't recognise Kanye anymore and has no "relationship" with the 48-year-old star.

He told Danielle Robay on her Question Everything podcast: “I don’t know him anymore.

He continued: “I think the person that I knew wasn’t someone who says those things. Sometimes the hardest thing to do with someone you care about is mourn them while they’re still here. The person that I knew is not the person that I’m seeing, so I don’t have a relationship anymore.”

When asked if he thinks the Bound 2 rapper can claw his way back, he dodged the question and insisted: “I have three beautiful kids that need a dad to focus on them and make sure they’re prepared and strong in this world. That’s going to be my focus.”