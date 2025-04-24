Scott Disick has done "a lot of bad things" on TV.

Scott Disick has done bad things on TV

The 41-year-old reality star doesn't regret much of what he has said on camera but he knows some of his antics, such as an infamous moment in season four of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' where he stuffed a $100 bill in a waiter's mouth while telling him to shut up, don't reflect well on him.

Asked what he's said on TV that still haunts him at Disney Entertainment Television's Get Real Event, he said: “I don't think I've said that many bad things. I've just done a lot of bad things.

“I probably should have never stuffed that money in that man's mouth.

“I probably shouldn't have invited girls on vacation while we were on vacation."

However, Scott - who has Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with former partner Kourtney Kardashian - still thinks he kept viewers interested with his antics.

He added: “I've done a lot of bad things, but they were entertaining, I guess.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian admitted "a lot of things still haunt" her from filming her family reality shows, including making a "love tape" for then-husband Lamar Odom.

She said: “I cringe when I have to see me naked in a bath of candy."

Scott has struggled with alcohol addiction and admitted earlier this year he has had candid conversations with his eldest son about his problems.

Speaking on Khloe's 'Khloe in Wonderland' podcast, he said: "The truth is, I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places, and he knows that.

"And he for a while thought I would treat him differently because of that. And I said, 'I'm not treating you any different because of my mistakes or how I lived.'

"'But if I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take actions. You're gonna try drinking when you're gonna try drinking. But if I see a problem that's hereditary then I'll jump in. But until then, you're treated like every other kid.'

"But I would not love to have him see the crazy…it's funny that he hasn't seen some of these things. Maybe he has."

But Khloe felt that Mason seeing his dad's "outlandish" behaviour could be a good thing.

She said: "Maybe if he sees the outlandishness of you, like the Miami days and all that, maybe that would prevent him from drinking because he'll see how…

"But he also knows how incredible you are now. So it's not like you're still like this."