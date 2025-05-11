Scott Mills "cannot imagine" having children.

Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan aren't planning to have kids

The 52-year-old star - who married Sam Vaughan last year after seven years together - admitted the hours he keeps as a result of hosting the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show makes him think having kids would be too tricky, but he is content to do "cool uncle stuff" with his family's children.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I've got a dog and I find that quite a lot now because I get up at 4am. No, I love being an uncle – I’m the best uncle ever.

"You’ll get the best presents from me, you’ll get all the love in the world but I cannot imagine getting up at 4am and having children. I just cannot. Hats off to anyone who does that because I’ve got enough trouble from looking after one dog.

"I get to do cool uncle stuff. Sam’s sister has a little boy called Fred who’s three now so I got to take him to the Paddington Experience and you just get to do great stuff and then you can be like, ‘Bye!’ So for now, I think that’ll do us.' "

The Eurovision host praised Sam for being "so supportive" of his work, even if it means disrupting any plans they have made together.

He said: "One of the reasons I married him is that he is actually the most chilled out person on the planet.

“There’s something else coming up soon, where we might have to lose an entire holiday. It’s something that I should probably do because it’s quite big but we’re going to have to move everything and it’s all booked. This happens a lot.

"It was the same when I had the conversation about the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. I’m just completely honest – I tell it exactly like it is. Then I’ll say, ‘So I’ll leave that with you.’ But so far, every single time he’s completely like, ‘Yes, I think you should do that.’

"That’s another reason I love him, because he’s so incredibly supportive of every single thing that I do. He just gets it, but before I said yes to this dream job on Radio 2, we did have to have that conversation.”

But Scott thinks his relationship is stronger as a result because they always factor in time together.

He said: “If anything, it’s made us more aware that the time we do spend together is so brilliant and so precious.

"Sam will block weekends out in our diary and go, ‘That weekend we’re going away,’ or, ‘We’re going out for dinner that night.’ Date nights are absolutely key to the relationship.”

The DJ couldn't be happier with Sam, 36, and thinks their relationship has had a positive impact on all areas of his life.

He said: "I’m honestly the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.

“I honestly feel that because I feel safe and secure with him that every area has fallen into place.

“That will affect how good you are on air, how you appear, how you look, if you look happy… People now say to me every day, ‘Oh my God, you look so happy with life.’ And maybe they wouldn’t have said that before. I really feel like I finally sorted it out and everything is in order.”