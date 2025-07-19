Scott Wolf's restraining order against wife to be dropped?

Scott Wolf's restraining order against wife Kelley Wolf has been tentatively dropped after the pair reached a deal in their divorce.

The 57-year-old actor confirmed his split from Kelley, 48, last month revealing they had parted ways after more than 20 years of marriage and he has since been awarded temporary sole physical and legal custody of their three children.

Scott was also awarded a temporary restraining order against Kelley - which prevented her from having any contact with Scott or their three children until a future hearing - but new court documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal that last week a proposal was submitted that would dismiss the restraining order.

The filing has yet to be signed off on by the judge.

Days after news of the former couple's split was announced, Kelly was admitted to hospital under an involuntary 5150 hold - which is described as "a critical intervention used to detain individuals who are considered a danger to themselves or others or are gravely disabled due to a mental disorder" - but was discharged days later and insisted she was "fine".

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “I’m fine, y’all. I’m happy. “No mental illness. No addictions. Just a woman who SURVIVED an involuntary 5150 and went on a 1st DATE 2-night. So nervous! OMG!”

The former couple married in 2004 and Kelley recently insisted she is "happy" and "ready to begin again" after her split from the actor.

She wrote on Instagram: "Love makes the world go round … And in the times you feel heavy … KNOW … you are special. Peace is a state of mind.

"And your mind is all that can tell you otherwise … I love you all and I am HAPPY. And that’s okay … it’s okay to hold many things at once.

"We are dynamic … and I am ready to begin again … "