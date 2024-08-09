Sarah Paulson can't watch horror movies.

The 49-year-old actress is thought of as a "scream queen" because of her roles in 'American Gothic',and 'Bird Box' as well as her part in the upcoming film 'Hold Your Breath' but admitted that when it comes to actually enjoying the genre as a viewer, not even her close friend Pedro Pascal can persuade her.

She told People: "I'm such a ninny when it comes to horror stuff. Not to evoke Pedro Pascal, 'cause I feel like my friendship with him … I don't want it to get in the way of my talking about this movie, but he's the person who is always trying to get me to go see scary movies.

"I remember [Pascal] talking about 'Hereditary' and being like, ‘You have to see this movie.’ And I was like, ‘There's no f****** way I am going to see that movie.

"Everyone I know wants me to go see all the Conjuring movies 'cause I love Vera Farmiga, and it's like… I just can't do it.

"I just can't watch the movies. I'm sorry, I love you all. You're all geniuses. I wish I could see it and steal everything that you're doing and pass it off as my own invention, but I just can't do it."

But the former 'American Horror Story' star still "loves" being able to star in horror projects because of the way the balance between "life and death" is portrayed on screen.

She said: "I feel like a lot of people are very interested in casualizing things as actors, in order to make it feel real. But the reason I love working in this genre is that there is no part of a person in these stories that doesn't feel like what is happening to them is literally life and death.

"Because usually in these stories, in the genre, it is."