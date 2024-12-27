Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is being accused of ordering one of his employees to supply sex toys for parties dubbed ‘Wild King Nights’.

The 55-year-old rapper is awaiting trial at one of New York’s toughest jails on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, with accounts emerging since his jailing in September of the performer allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting victims at drug-fuelled orgies called ‘Freak Offs’.

His former staffer Phillip Pines has now alleged in a lawsuit filed just before Christmas the Bad Boy Records founder asked him to ensure Combs’ bedroom or hotel rooms were supplied with “red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana joints, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, Astro glide, towels, illegal drugs” and “sex machines”.

Phillip added he was expected to be “on call” for the so-called ‘Wild King Nights’, which apparently could last days.

He says on several occasions he was asked to bring extra sex toys and drugs to the bashes, after which he claims he was instructed to remove drug evidence, condoms, sex toys and bodily fluids from sheets and furniture.

Phillip added he was also told to delete any incriminating videos from Combs’ personal devices including laptops and phones, make sure no one spoke afterwards about the events and provide large tips to the cleaning crews at the hotels to “avoid housecleaning from reporting anything that would be later billed”.

He said he worked for Combs between 2019 and 2021 and the rapper treated him like “an animal playing fetch” in order to “prove his loyalty”.

The complaint says: “(Phillip) was instructed to show his loyalty to Sean Combs. If (he) refused, he was told he would be terminated and would be blackballed from the industry, along with repercussions.”

Combs’ legal team told People about the latest suit against the rapper: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. “Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”