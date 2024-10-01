Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting 25 minors – including a nine-year-old.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 54, who is jailed in New York awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, was hit with a raft of new allegations at a shocking press conference held on Tuesday. (01.10.24.)

Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee said during a live-streamed event he is representing 120-plus individuals in civil lawsuits for allegations spanning the last three decades against the rapper.

He said: “I want to focus on the ages of these victims. When we talk about the ages of these victims when the conduct occurred, it’s shocking.”

Mr Buzbee claimed Combs’ youngest apparent victim was aged nine when they were allegedly sexually assaulted by the star – adding: “This individual who was nine years old at the time was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records… other boys were there to audition as well.”

He added “all of the kids” at the audition were “seeking TV or music careers” and had been wowed with “promises of ‘I’ll make you a star’.”

Mr Buzbee went on: “This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal.”

The attorney shared a string of other nightmarish allegations against Combs, including an accusation a 15-year-old girl was flown to New York City to attend a party before she was drugged and taken to a private room allegedly in the presence of Combs before being repeatedly raped.

He added the group of accusers is “evenly divided by males and females”.

Mr Buzbee accused “enablers” of letting the abuse run rampant, and said his team had “collected pictures, video (and ) texts” to back up the claims against Combs.

He also said the long list of accusers go back to 1991.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and insists he is innocent of claims made against him in a series of sexual assault lawsuits he is facing.

There is no date set for his trial but he has a status hearing on 9 October.