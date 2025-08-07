Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is aiming to headline Madison Square Garden for a return concert after being convicted and jailed on federal charges.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is aiming to headline Madison Square Garden for a return concert after being convicted and jailed on federal charges

The rapper, 55, is currently languishing in jail awaiting his sentencing in October after his recent trial, and his lawyer Marc Agnifilo has now told CBS Mornings that the I’ll Be Missing You vocalist has his sights set on the stadium as part of his rehabilitation and reconnection with fans.

Mr Agnifilo told anchor Jericka Duncan: “He’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden – and I said I’ll be there.”

The attorney added Combs wants to “get back with his mother, and the people who love him and miss him.”

Mr Agnifilo continued: “I think he wants to get out of jail, reestablish a loving, present relationship with all of his seven children.”

Ericka asked: “So he’s talked to you about getting back into music?”

Mr Agnifilo responded: “No – honestly, he has not – OK, one thing he said… he’s ‘going to be back in Madison Square Garden’.”

When Ericka pressed, “Doing what?”, Mr Agnifilo replied: “I guess being on stage, you know?”

He also characterised Combs as someone who “always going to strive to do something… exceptional and probably demanding and challenging.”

Combs was convicted on 2 July in New York federal court on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, though he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and remains in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, with sentencing scheduled for 3 October 2025.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied bail – for the fifth time – citing Combs as a flight risk and danger to the community.

As speculation mounts over a possible presidential pardon for the rapper, another member of Combs’s legal team, Nicole Westmoreland, has said: “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”

She added: “Combs is a very hopeful person, and I believe that he remains hopeful.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, who once had a cordial relationship with Combs, has said a pardon is more likely a “no” given past disputes.

He described Combs as “essentially… half‑innocent,” but warned their changed relationship makes clemency difficult.

Combs has been incarcerated since his arrest in September 2024, with defence motions for release – including a $50 million bond and strict travel restrictions – consistently rejected in court.