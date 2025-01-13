Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged rape of a woman using a remote control will be graphically detailed in an upcoming documentary on the jailed rapper.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 55, is languishing in jail in New York on federal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, and the female who goes by the name Ashley will give her account of the apparent attack in the

Peacock film ‘Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy’.

People has reported her face will not be shown in the documentary.

She sued Combs in October in the US District Court in Northern California, where documents identify her as Ashley Parham.

Her lawsuit came weeks after Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and jailed at the notoriously tough Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is awaiting trial.

She says the alleged attack happened after she met the rapper in 2018 after he unexpectedly turned up at her friend’s apartment in California with an entourage including his assistant Kristina Khorram.

Ashley had earlier said she was convinced he had “something to do” with the 1996 assassination of rapper Tupac Shakur – and that Combs heard her comment and had vowed to make her “pay”.

She says he then invited her to his apartment, where he allegedly held a knife to her face and threatened to cut her.

Ashley adds Combs and one of his employees then stripped her naked and covered in oil before the rapper allegedly performed a sex act on her with a TV remote control.

The suit said: “Diddy, while violently raping (Ashley) with a television remote, told (the) Plaintiff that her life was in his hands and that if he wanted he could ‘take her’ and she would never be seen again.”

Combs is also accused of ordering one of his workers to rape Ashley after he allegedly attacked her.

He denies all the sexual misconduct allegations against him and his legal team have branded Ashley’s allegations “fabricated” in a statement to the documentary makers.