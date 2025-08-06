Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has described conditions at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as “inhumane” in a new appeal for bail ahead of his October sentencing.

The 55-year-old rapper’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has submitted a brief letter to Judge Arun Subramanian requesting Combs’ release from the facility where he has been held since his arrest in September 2024. In the filing, obtained by Page Six, Agnifilo claimed: “MDC routinely serves food that is expired or infested with maggots.”

He added: “The maggot-infested food captured in that photo is, unfortunately, not an uncommon experience.”

Mr Agnifilo also described the poor conditions and frequent lockdowns as “exceptional circumstances” warranting bail consideration.

Combs was taken into custody following charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution.

The Grammy-winning founder of Bad Boy Records, 55, was acquitted of the most serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges after his high-profile trial, but was convicted on 2 July of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution – each count carrying a maximum 10-year sentence.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Following the conviction, Mr Agnifilo immediately petitioned for Combs’ release, but Judge Subramanian denied bail, noting he had already denied bail before the trial began and seeing “no reason to reach the opposite conclusion” now.

The judge did suggest he might consider moving the sentencing date forward.

In response, Mr Agnifilo called the denial “unfair,” accusing prosecutors of being “hellbent on punishing (Combs) for being a user of prostitution services in a more draconian manner than anyone in U.S. history.”

He said Combs “has shown nothing but respect for the criminal justice system and everyone in it from the first minute in jail,” denying that his client is a flight risk or danger to others.

Speaking to Variety, Mr Agnifilo also said Combs’ time in detention has been “difficult,” adding: “He misses his kids. He’s learned a lot. What he wants to do when he gets out is to start small. He wants to spend time with his children and get reacquainted with his own life.”

The lawyer described the prison food as the “roughest” part of his client’s stay, referencing recent reports of unappetising holiday meals served to Combs.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced U.S. president Donald Trump is “seriously considering” granting a pardon to Combs, although the White House has declined to confirm or deny such plans.