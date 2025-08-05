Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bail for a fifth time.

The disgraced music mogul has been held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in New York since he was arrested in September 2024 on sex trafficking charges and after his legal team requested he be released until he is sentenced for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on 3 October, the judge has ruled he still poses a risk of "flight or danger".

In documents obtained by People magazine, Judge Arun Subramanian wrote that the court must "Find by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released," but declared Combs posed a risk of "flight or danger."

The judge insisted there would have to be "exceptional reasons" to warrant release, such as it being undisputed the defendant had no risk of flight or danger, or where "unique circumstances" including advanced age or "serious medical conditions" were involved.

He ultimately ruled the Bad Boy Records founder "fails to satisfy his burden to demonstrate an entitlement to release."

The ruling was made despite the 55-year-old star's ex-girlfriend, Virginia 'Gina' Huynh - who identified herself as "victim number three" from the rapper's trial - wrote a letter in support of his bail application.

She wrote: "I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community.

"This is his first criminal case. Throughout the investigation and proceedings he has been cooperative, respectful and compliant. He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support.

"Granting him bond would allow him to continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject to the Court’s supervision.”

Virginia believes Diddy has become a "better person" in recent years.

She went on to add: "Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future.

"Over the years that followed he made visible efforts to become a better person and to address the harm he had caused. By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior.

"To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first.”

Combs' lawyers had asked for him to be released on a $50 million bond.

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker - who was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges - faces up to 20 years in prison.