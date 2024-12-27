Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a new lawsuit from a woman who says he “lured” her to one of his parties where he allegedly sexually assaulted and drugged her nearly 20 years ago.

The rapper has been named a defendant in scores of civil complaints since he was jailed in September on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, and the latest suit against him from LaTroya Grayson accuses the Bad Boy Records founder of assault and battery.

She says the attack happened after she won a radio contest in 2006 and was awarded a fully-funded trip to New York City to attend one of Combs’ “legendary” parties.

The suit states LaTroya and her sibling entered a radio contest that had the prize of an “all-expenses-paid vacation for two to New York City” to attend a so-called ‘White Party’ thrown by the rapper.

Her sibling won, so the pair flew Delta Airlines from Oklahoma to New York to attend the event, which later apparently changed it theme to a ‘Black Party’.

LaTroya said she was separated from her sibling and after consuming less than two pre-made drinks handed out by waitresses, she added she started to “feel sick and tried to go to the restroom”.

She added she woke up in Saint Vincent’s Medical Center of New York with “no memory or no recollection on how she ended up at the hospital”.

LaTroya then says she realised she wasn’t wearing any underwear or shoes, her shirt was ripped, and believed she had been drugged, assaulted and robbed of cash.

The filing includes photos of the alleged victim at Combs’ party along with hospital records.

Along with assault and battery, the suit accuses Combs, his media company Bad Boy Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Delta Airlines, KJAMZ 103.5 FM radio station and others of engaging in a racketeering enterprise, negligence and infliction of emotional distress.

Combs has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.