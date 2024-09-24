Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to be getting the same treatment as any other inmate as he awaits trial in one of America’s most notoriously tough prisons.

The scandal-hit rapper, 54, was arrested on the night of 16 September Homeland Security Investigations agents, a day before he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution and was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, a day later after he pleaded not guilty and being denied bail twice.

A source has told People about his treatment being bars: “He is being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial.”

They added “as with all public figures in his position” he was “placed on suicide watch upon admittance to the facility as a precaution”.

The insider added: “He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated.

“Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated. “Mr Combs has been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone.”

Combs’ legal representatives Marc Agnifilo and Teny R Geragos said in a bail proposal rejected by two Manhattan judges the Brooklyn prison is “not fit for pre-trial detention” and branded its regime “horrific”.

The rapper has been accused by prosecutors of arranging so-called “freak off” parties, which authorities say involved sex workers and women who were allegedly forced or coerced into participating.

Federal agents raided Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles in March, and the charges on which he is awaiting trail come after the rapper was hit by a string of lawsuits filed in the last year related to allegations of sexual abuse.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and is due back in court in early October.

His lawyers have told People he is “strong, healthy, and focused on his defense”.

They added: “He is committed to fighting this case and has full confidence in both his legal team and the truth.”