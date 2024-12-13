Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been granted daily access to a laptop in jail.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs can have daily access to a laptop

The 55-year-old rapper's lawyers had complained to a federal judge about the music mogul not being given access to a computer to prepare for his trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, and the request has been granted, but on strict terms.

A decree signed by Judge Arun Sibramanian and obtained by E! News stated: "The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

"This can be in his unit's visiting room or in his unit's VTC room."

However, the judge stressed the use of the laptop is "not to take or store notes."

The order added: "It is the Court's understanding that the laptop has been pre-loaded with discovery materials, but does not allow any functionality beyond reviewing those materials."

If the Bad Boy Records founder "wishes for broader access" on his laptop, he and his legal team would need to discuss it with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and "consider any reasonable proposals in good faith."

The judge added: "If there are further disputes, the Court will consider adjustments to this order."

However, any further proposals "should be mindful" of the material stored on the computer and that Combs is "not isolated in his unit".

Combs' lawyers had previously claimed he had been subjected to "untenable" restrictions relating to the laptop.

In a letter to the judge, which was written by lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos and obtained by RadarOnline.com, they said: "We write on behalf of Mr. Combs to request that the Court direct the MDC to provide Mr. Combs with the laptop prepared for him by the government, and allow him to use that laptop on his unit, consistent with the way other inmates on his unit are permitted to use their laptops.

“Two months after he was charged and detained, on November 25, 2024, the government provided the MDC with a laptop that Mr. Combs can use to review discovery, take notes related to his case, and otherwise assist in his defense.

"In the nine days since then, Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel."

The lawyers went on to argue there is "no justification" for the restrictions, which are interfering with their ability to thoroughly prepare therapper for his trial and restricts their communications.

They continued: "These restrictions are untenable and from what we understand, not required of any other inmate on Mr. Combs’ unit.

"They significantly limit the time available for Mr. Combs to use the laptop and force Mr. Combs to choose between using the laptop and meeting with his attorneys (who often meet with Mr. Combs over video-teleconference)."

Combs' team have previously accused the government of trying to monitor his handwritten notes.

Lawyers alleged prosecutors had obtained attorney-client privileged material from the disgraced hip-hop mogul's cell, which outlines defense witnesses and potential strategies, after they were seized by investigators, which they alleged breached their client's Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights.

Diddy is set to go to trial in May 2025. He has denied charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.