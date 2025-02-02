Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been hit with fresh allegations about his infamous parties by an ex-porn star.

The rapper, 55, remains in custody in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges and former adult actress Adria Sheri English, 47, is among those who have filed suits against him since his arrest in September.

She has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the music mogul, alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking, which was submitted in July 2024.

It details her journey from California to New York City in 2004 after her family discovered her involvement in adult films.

She claims while working as a dancer in a New York club, she and her then-boyfriend were hired to perform at one of Combs’ renowned ‘White Parties’ in the Hamptons.

According to Adria, this opportunity led to a coercive relationship where Combs allegedly forced her into sexual acts with his associates in exchange for money – a situation she says persisted until 2009.

Now, in an interview with The U.S. Sun, she has recalled: “When Diddy told me, ‘You're getting closer to being involved in the music industry’, I really believed (it.)

“He was dangling me along.”

She alleges after he learned of her past in pornography, Combs "demanded" she engage in sexual activities with guests at his parties and "forced and coerced" her into compliance.

The ex-porn star added: “Still a lot of people are saying we’re liars, we’re money chasers. I want the world to acknowledge the victims. We're all damaged for life.”

She added she became entangled in "deeper, demonic s***” with Combs – who she compares to “Lucifer” and dubsg him "the hip-hop culture version of Jeffrey Epstein”.

Adria claims the maximum payment she received, regardless of the number of individuals she was coerced into sleeping with, was $1,500.

She describes receiving cash directly from Combs’ assistant, with the money often being counted out from the rapper’s pockets.

Adria added: “People in New York, they keep big stacks of money, everyone keeps their resources in their pocket.”

Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges and has consistently denied the allegations against him.

His representatives have dismissed Adria’s claims as “fabricated statements”.

Her lawsuit also names Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John Clothing, Combs Global Enterprises, Tamiko Thomas, VIBE magazine, Penske Media Corporation and several unnamed defendants – with those parties yet to formally respond to the suit.

This case adds to the mounting legal challenges facing Combs, who has been accused in multiple lawsuits of sexual misconduct spanning decades.