Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former inner circle are to reveal all about their time with the disgraced rapper in 50 Cent's Netflix documentary.

More revelations about Diddy could emerge in 50 Cent's Netflix documentary

The 54-year-old star is imprisoned in New York as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges and the streamer's series - which is being made by his former rival - will reportedly hear from his ex-associates as it delves into the charges as well as revealing more about the sexual abuse allegations that he faces in several civil lawsuits and his infamous "freak off" parties.

A insider told The US Sun about the 50 Cent (whose real name is Curtis Jackson) documentary: "Diddy's former security and inner circle have all signed deals with Netflix for Curtis's documentary.

"He's been working on exposing Diddy for so long, and people want to be attached to the project knowing he is behind it and that the money goes to sex abuse victims.

"Many are finally ready to talk, while some have been trying to talk for years and weren't believed. It's still in production and being worked on in real-time as more victims come forward.

"But there will be plenty of revelations, and it will paint more of a picture of how far back the allegations go and the history of his freak offs and other disturbing behaviour."

50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton have promised that the documentary will give "a voice to the voiceless" regarding the allegations.

The pair told Variety: "This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.

"While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs' story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture.

"We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture's broader contributions."