Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to be only one of a list of “many powerful people” involved in the alleged sexual assaults claimed to have been committed at his ‘Freak Off’ parties.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to be only one of a list of ‘many powerful people’ involved in the alleged sexual assaults claimed to have been committed at his ‘Freak Off’ parties

The 54-year-old rapper is jailed in New York awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges and on Tuesday (01.10.24) was hit with a raft of new allegations at a shocking press conference, during which a lawyer said he was

representing 120-plus individuals in civil lawsuits against the rapper.

Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee vowed during the live-streamed event in front of reporters the “day will come” when he names the other alleged perpetrators and bystanders associated with Combs’ alleged illegal activities.

He said: “We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names.

“It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure – damn sure – that we’re right before we do that.

“The names will shock you.”

The attorney also stated he plans to start filing lawsuits in various states within the next 30 days – and promised to identify the other defendants at a later date.

He also said he will reveal the “bystanders” and willing participants who “encouraged” the alleged abuse and “egged it on” alongside Combs.

The lawyer urged: “These people who know who they are should just come forward now.

“I would imagine that as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous.

“You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever. I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.”

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges he is currently facing, and insists he is innocent of claims made against him in a series of sexual assault lawsuits he is facing.

One of his attorneys, Erica Wolff, told TMZ after the Tuesday press conference: “As Mr Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.

“That said, Mr Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.

“He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”