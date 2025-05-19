Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was allegedly seen abusing his former partner Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura on multiple occasions.

The 55-year-old Bad Boy Records founder is facing trial in New York on federal charges including sex trafficking and witness Dawn Richard, 40, told of his alleged attacks on his singer ex Cassie, 38, during her testimony on Monday. (19.05.25)

She told the court: “Mr. Combs didn’t like that we talked to Cassie and oftentimes we would pay for it.”

Dawn is a former member of band Danity Kane and Combs’ group Diddy-Dirty Money, and also told jurors she saw Combs become violent with Cassie on several occasions between 2009 and 2011.

“He would drag her and kick her and punch her in the mouth,” she said, adding Cassie would be assaulted when she “would speak up for herself.”

Dawn also testified: “It would be on his time. He owned her. Very much like, ‘When I’m ready for you, you’ll do it.’ She had to wait for her time.”

During one alleged incident, Dawn said Cassie “came into the bathroom crying” after Combs punched her.

“You could see her upset. Like, she was hurt,” she said.

Dawn also testified several employees of Bad Boy Records, including Harve Pierre, witnessed the abuse but did not intervene.

“When we drove back to LA, he slapped Cassie in the mouth and told her to ‘shut the f*** up’,” she said. “We stayed silent the rest of the ride.”

Kerry Morgan, 39, a former best friend of Cassie’s, also testified Monday.

She described two incidents in Los Angeles in which she said Combs became violent.

Kerry said that after one alleged altercation, she and Cassie had hidden on strangers’ front steps for “approximately 30 minutes,” whispering as Combs and his bodyguard, Reuben, drove past looking for them.

Dawn first met Combs during MTV’s ‘Making the Band’, before signing to Bad Boy Records and joining Danity Kane in 2004.

She later joined Diddy-Dirty Money.

Dawn told the court she witnessed a violent outburst by Combs in 2009 at his Los Angeles mansion, allegedly over his breakfast.

“He came downstairs angry and was saying ‘where the f**k was his eggs,’” she said.

Dawn also claimed Combs attempted to strike Cassie with a skillet and continued to “punch and kick her … (in the) body and her head”.

Combs’ trial, expected to last two months, follows a string of lawsuits filed against the rapper, including one by Dawn in September 2024 accusing him of sexual abuse.

She claimed in the suit Combs sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, including one incident in a changing room when he allegedly touched her and commented even though she was “too skinny”, she had an “a**”.

Combs’ attorney, Erica Wolff, told Page Six about the lawsuit: “In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day – conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour.”

Combs was infamously caught on CCTV savagely beating Cassie in a hotel in 2016.

He has denied all charges against him.