Sean 'Diddy' Combs' was arrested and taken into federal custody on Monday (16.09.24).

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was detained and taken into custody 'based on a sealed indictment'

The 54-year-old rapper, who is under federal investigation and is facing several sexual abuse and trafficking allegations, all of which he has denied, was detained at New York's Park Hyatt hotel but the charges are not known at this time.

Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, stated they are "based on a sealed indictment".

Diddy's lawyer said they are "disappointed" and insisted that his client might be an "imperfect person" but is "not a criminal".

His attorney Marc Agnifilo told TMZ. “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.

“He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Last week, Diddy faced yet another lawsuit after Danity Kane‘s Dawn Richard who claimed he sexually abused her.

The star alleged she and her Diddy-Dirty Money bandmate Kalenna Harper were threatened by the rap mogul after witnessing him abuse his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, but she has disputed the claims.

Kalenna told TMZ she wasn't aware of “any behaviour that could be considered abusive or unlawful” while working with Bad Boy Records founder.