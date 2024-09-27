Lance Bass has disliked Sean 'Diddy' Combs ever since the music mogul told Justin Timberlake to ditch NSYNC and go solo.

Justin Timberlake was told to go solo by Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The pop star has opened up about his encounters with the rapper - who is currently behind bars awaiting trial on federal sex crime charges - revealing he has distrusted him ever since he took his bandmate Justin to one side and urged him to launch a solo career.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', Lance told host Andy Cohen: "It’s kinda horrible, but never kinda liked him because the very last [NSYNC] show in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin being like, ‘You need to drop these f******! You need to go solo!'

"I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore Diddy.’ I’m like, ‘At my own show? What the hell?'"

After concluding NSYNC's 'PopOdyssey Tour' in 2001, the band went on hiatus and Justin recorded his first solo album 'Justified' which was released in 2002.

The band recently got back together to record a new song called '"Better Place' for the 'Trolls Band Together' movie and their 2000 track 'Bye Bye Bye' surged back up the charts after it was featured in this summer's blockbuster 'Deadpool and Wolverine' while they also performed together at a chairty show in Los Angeles in March.

When asked about the prospect of a full reunion, Lance told Cohen their plans are finally starting to come together but fans will have to wait a little longer until anything is confirmed.

He explained: "I can finally say we're in talks now ... With the 'Trolls' and the 'Deadpool' movie, it's really a fever pitch right now.

"We’d be stupid not to do something. Just hold your breath just a little longer. It’s gonna take a little time, but I think something’s coming."