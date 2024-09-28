Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been warned testifying in his upcoming sex trafficking and racketeering case could do him “more harm than good”.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 54, is in jail in New York after he was denied bail following his recent arrest by federal agents and indictment on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Meesha Moulton from Meesha Moulton Law has now told Page Six it would be a “bold” move on his part to testify during his looming trial, which is expected to start after October.

She said: “There is a reason that attorneys typically advise their clients not to take the stand in their own trial – testifying in one’s own trial opens up the defendant to cross-examination from the prosecution.”

They attorney added the “mentally gruelling” cross-examination process could be “relentless in trying to find inconsistencies in his statements” and “getting him to admit to things” which she said could be “damaging” for his defence.

She went on: “If Diddy becomes flustered or frustrated, taking the stand will do more harm for him than good.

“This level of scrutiny is very emotionally taxing, and if he struggles to maintain composure under pressure, it can negatively influence the jury’s perception of him.”

The 14-page indictment against Combs showed prosecutors claim he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct” for decades.

They also accused him of “creating a criminal enterprise” whose members and associates were engaged in “sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice”.

Combs allegedly committed sexual abuse at his now-infamous ‘Freak Off’ parties, which are said to have involved setting up hotel rooms with “controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting” for the wild bashes.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges and insists he is innocent of claims made against him in a series of sexual assault lawsuits he is facing.

Although there is no date set for his trial he has a status hearing on 9 October.