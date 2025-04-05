Lucas Bravo thinks season five of 'Emily in Paris' will be "the best" yet.

Lucas Bravo stars on the hit Netflix show

The 37-year-old actor has played Gabriel, Emily's on-screen love interest, on the Netflix show since 2020, and Lucas is convinced that fans will love with the new season of 'Emily in Paris'.

Lucas - who stars on the show alongside the likes of Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, and Lucien Laviscount - told Parade: "We’re starting filming in May. I think it’s the best season so far."

Lucas was recently given an insight into season five by Darren Star, the show's creator.

The actor shared: "I had lunch with Darren a few days back, and he told me a bit without telling me too much. I think fans are going to lose it. It’s the craziest one so far."

Lucas has been romantically linked to Hollywood star Shailene Woodley in recent weeks. However, he refused to confirm or deny whether she'll make a cameo appearance on 'Emily in Paris'.

Asked about the possibility of Shailene making a cameo appearance, Lucas replied: "Who? I don’t know what you’re talking about."

By contrast, Lucas previously hit out at the show's writers, admitting that he'd never been "so far away" from his on-screen character.

The actor told IndieWire in 2024: "The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in season one and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him."

Lucas observed that Gabriel was being "slowly turned into guacamole" and that the show had stopped being fun to film.

He explained: "In season one, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimising and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him."