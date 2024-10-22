Sebastian Stan has revealed he auditioned for Bono’s ‘Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark’ musical.

The U2 frontman, 64, scored the Broadway production, which opened in 2011, alongside his bandmate The Edge, 63, but he didn’t end up landing the part, with Sebastion admitting the Irish rocker “clearly” didn’t think he was the right fit.

Speaking to NME with co-star Jeremy Strong, 45, the pair were asked if either of the actors met any musicians they admire, to which, Sebastian spilled: “I actually auditioned, never got it, but I auditioned for the ‘Spider-Man’ musical that Bono wrote the music for.

“I did a workshop and at one point they were like, ‘Oh, Bono is gonna be watching it. It doesn’t mean you have the part, but Bono will be watching.’ Anyway, that was as close as I got. He clearly didn’t [like it because] I clearly didn’t get that part!”

The pair are starring in the movie ‘The Apprentice’, which sees Sebastian as a young Donald Trump and Jeremy as the influential right-wing lawyer Roy Cohn, and film has been riling up Trump supporters.

However, Sebastian has insisted 'The Apprentice' is only about Trump’s "character" rather than his politics.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "At the end of the day, it’s about him as a character. Forget the politics and just go in there and use your instinct and ask yourself: Do you trust this man? That’s what the movie is about."

While he insisted the movie was not trying to take sides before the election, the Marvel star added he wanted audiences to "dig deeper" into Trump.

When asked if he believed the Ali Abbasi film would influence voters, Stan said: "I don’t know, but what I do hope is that people, regardless of their opinion, are curious enough to try to dig deeper.

"Because I think we’re living in a world where it’s so easy to be handed an opinion everywhere you turn. And I know a lot of people love social media, and that’s where they go for information and for things. You’re being told what to think. You’re being told what to do."

Trump and his team have reportedly been trying to censor the film since May, and the 'Thunderbolts' actor blasted the businessman for being "hypocritical" due to his constant calls for free speech.

He continued: "If you have any inkling of interest, go and really ask yourself: ‘Who is this man? Do you really know? Do you really trust this person to lead a country?'

"He’s been trying to censor this movie, and at the same time, he claims that he acknowledges free speech … I can’t think of anything more hypocritical."