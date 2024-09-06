Selena Gomez has become a billionaire thanks to the success of her Rare Beauty brand.

Selena Gomez has enjoyed huge success with her business ventures

The 32-year-old star has enjoyed significant success as a singer and as an actress - but Rare Beauty, Selena's make-up and cosmetics brand, has seen her personal fortune top the $1 billion landmark.

The brunette beauty is actually worth an eye-watering $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg, which has included Selena on its Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the very first time.

Bloomberg noted that Rare Beauty - which Selena founded and also owns - accounts for the "vast bulk" of her personal wealth.

Selena has a huge social media following, including more than 400 million followers on Instagram, while she's also worked with a host of big-name brands during the course of her career, including the likes of Puma and Louis Vuitton.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Selena claimed that she never wanted Rare Beauty to be about "making a lot of money".

The pop star launched her cosmetics company - which is committed to raising $100 million for mental health awareness - in 2020, and Selena confessed to being amazed by Rare Beauty's success.

Speaking to TIME magazine, she explained: "I will admit it overwhelms me sometimes. I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty.

"I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that’s it."

Rare Beauty has been valued at more than $1 billion, but Selena doesn't have any intention of ever selling the company.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star said: "I don’t have any plans on that, genuinely."