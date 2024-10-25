Selena Gomez has "big goals" when it comes to helping people with mental health struggles.

Selena Gomez is beginning her mission to help those suffering with their mental health

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress - who revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - is "just starting" on the work she hopes to achieve with her Rare Impact Fund foundation.

She told E! News: “My dream is to have places where people who are thinking bad thoughts—I want them to go to a place and have the resources.

“So, I have big goals, big dreams and I'm just starting, and it feels like a good start.

“Sometimes, you just need someone to tell you: ‘I feel you’ or: ‘Me too.’ "

The 33-year-old star has learned a lot from her own struggles and wants people to know that life can be "complex".

She added: “I've learned so much about the complexities of being a woman from my mental health to physically being OK, and also just wanting to make sure that all around I feel healthy.

“And I just want people to know that everything isn't a highlight reel. Life is very complex and different.”

In October 2023, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer hosted her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit at Nya Studios in Hollywood and gave a speech in which she opened up about how she had "struggled" until her diagnosis gave her the tools to deal with difficult times.

She said: "I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time and I felt lost and I felt hopeless at times. And in 2020, I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder. And to be honest, everything quickly changed. I actually got the knowledge and the answers that I had been desperate for for so long. And understanding that obviously makes me become more aware of it and I'm less afraid than I used to be."