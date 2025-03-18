Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are taking "one day at a time" with their wedding planning.

The newly-engaged lovebirds aren't rushing into their big day, and 37-year-old musician joked his bride-to-be, 32, is constantly coming up with a whole new idea.

He told Rolling Stone magazine in a joint interview: “I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head.

“We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’ type of people. We’re still not over this moment.

"Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring.”

The 'Only Murders In The Building' actress pointed out that for now, they're focused on the upcoming release of their collaborative album 'I Said I Love You First'.

She added: “Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world.

"That’s my main focus right now, at least.”

In December last year, Selena revealed Benny had proposed using an oval-shaped ring with a large diamond.

He popped the question during a picnic which featured Taco Bell, but he insisted there wasn't an "elaborate" meaning behind the fast food involvement,

He explained: “There’s not this whole elaborate thing. I think we’re very lucky to be surrounded by such great people, and we’ve still just been enjoying so much.

“It feels like we got engaged yesterday, but also feels like we got engaged 20 years ago. I’ve known her since she was 18, and so it’s like we got all that stuff out of the way.

"By the time we’re dating, it’s like, whoa. My biggest regret is that we didn’t get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right.”