Selena Gomez is "beyond proud" of her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The 32-year-old star is thrilled that her record producer beau was included in People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue and explained how grateful she is to have him in her life.

In a social media clip from her 'CBS Sunday Morning' interview, Selena said of his recognition by the magazine: "That's my man!"

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress added: "I'm beyond proud to know that there is someone in the world that deeply cares about every tiny detail about who I am.

"And have someone support me, encourage me, inspire me and motivate me. It bring me a joy. And more than anything he's just my best friend.

"I'm really, really lucky."

Selena and Benny confirmed their romance in December 2023 and the 'Emilia Perez' star explained that the pair made the decision to share some of their relationship publicly - a choice that has made her feel "safe" with her partner.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person.

"When you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they're going to, but if you're like, 'I did it', they're like, 'Oh, well there's you, just going to Sushi Park.' But there's so much of my relationship people don't see - that's just mine."

Selena is content with the balance she has that enables her to maintain an element of privacy in her life.

Asked if she feels she has a private life, she said: "I do, because I hang out with people who aren’t really in the business that much. I mean, I have both."