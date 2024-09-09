Selena Gomez “can’t carry” children due to medical reasons.

The ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ actress, 32, recently said she was planning to adopt a baby before she met her music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco, 36, who she has been dating since 2023 – and has now revealed she has had to “grieve” her inability to naturally become a mother.

She told Vanity Fair: “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children.

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Selena went on about how she is still determined to become a mum in a “different” way: “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone.

“I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different.”

She added surrogacy or adoption would still mean she would be a mum, saying:

“At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

In 2013 Selena was diagnosed with lupus and four years later successfully received a kidney transplant.

She told Time magazine about how she resigned herself to being a single mum before she got together with Benny: “I was alone for five years and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.”

Selena added she then “came up with my plan” – which was for her to adopt at the age of 35 if she “had not met anyone”.

She said about things changing when she met Benny: “It just happens when you least expect it.”

Selena took her romance with Benny, born Benjamin Levine, public in December, and he has told how his “next goal” is to have children with the actress.

He said on ‘The Howard Stern Show’: “That’s my next goal, to check the box (of having a family.)

“I have a ton of godkids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”