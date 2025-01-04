Selena Gomez hates lateness.

The 32-year-old star - who began her career as a child actress - has cited poor timekeeping as one of her biggest pet peeves.

The brunette beauty - who recently announced her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco - told W Magazine: "My pet peeves are people who are late."

Selena also dislikes being given preferential treatment just because she's famous.

She said: "I don't like how people treat other people if they treat me differently. I notice those things very quickly. Because I have lovely people in my life that have nothing to do with the industry, and I really pay attention to how people treat my friends and people around me."

Selena recently starred alongside Karla Sofía Gascon and Zoe Saldana in 'Emilia Perez'. And the actress has revealed that she relished the challenge of performing in Spanish in the crime-comedy film.

She shared: "I was extremely proud to speak Spanish.

"I was nervous, but I have released a whole album in Spanish before. I’m more comfortable singing in Spanish, so doing an entire film was a little intimidating."

Meanwhile, Selena recently admitted that she's "never wanted to be the centre of attention".

The actress loves the experience of working with "collaborative" filmmakers, like Jacques Audiard, who directed 'Emilia Perez'.

Selena told Variety: "I’ve never wanted to be the centre of attention, so I love working with filmmakers that make it feel collaborative.

"Jacques was like a little kid. He would get so excited when we’d do something right, and he would let us know - even though I couldn’t understand him half the time. I was appreciative."

Selena is also keen to test herself as an actress.

She said: "I have been acting and singing my whole life, but this is all a new experience for me. I’m really proud of the choices I’ve made, because I go for the parts that scare me a little. That’s the rush I crave."