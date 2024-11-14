Selena Gomez forged a deeper connection with her Mexican identity by starring in 'Emilia Perez'.

Selena Gomez performed in Spanish for her role in Emilia Perez

The 32-year-old star plays the role of Jessi Del Monte in the Spanish-language movie and explained that the part was "meaningful" as she has Mexican heritage on her father Ricardo's side of the family.

Selena told Entertainment Weekly of performing in Spanish: "I just wanted to know that I could do it.

"What's really difficult about my position is that I am really surrounded by predominantly white English-speaking people. So, to be a part of something like this was truly meaningful because I'm very proud of who I am.

"I may not be fluent, but that doesn't make me less proud or less Mexican in my eyes. I think it's about what my last name has always meant to me: it's my family. It's everything that's a part of me."

The former Disney star hopes that she will be able to speak Spanish in a future role as she fears her grasp of the language could diminish if she isn't talking in it regularly.

Selena said: "Everyone around us was speaking Spanish mainly, and when you're not around that, it's definitely hard to keep it going. That's the only bummer thing for me personally, but I hope it's not my last project I do in Spanish. It is something that I feel I've gotten better at.

"I can understand a whole conversation now, so be aware of what you say in front of me."

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress continued: "I think I'll always want to do something, and this was just a taste of it. I was so excited, and the result was life-giving.

"I feel like whether it's music or if it's a part of a show or a movie, I am completely open. I would love that. The more I learn, the better it is for my soul."

