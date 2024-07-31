Selena Gomez was “so depressed” in her ‘It Girl era’.

The singer, 32, is happily settled with her 36-year-old music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco – who she has been dating since June 2023 — and has now reflected on how unhappy she was in her youth, which included her getting photographed by paparazzi while dating her ex Justin Bieber.

She opened up about how she had the blues at the time in a reaction to throwback footage of herself posted on social media showing her getting snapped by photographs and posing with a fan.

The TikTok clip was set to her ex Justin’s song ‘Company’, with a caption the video saying: “I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny (Blanco) (when) she was in her IT GIRL era’.

Text over the video also said Selena’s former self “would never date Benny Blanco”.

Selena hit back: “Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol.”

The singer dated Justin, 30, on and off for eight years and a few months after she and Justin split in 2018 he married Hailey Bieber, 27, with whom he is expecting his first child – something Selena has not publicly commented on.

Selena has told how she loves how Benny treats her, saying online in December: “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

She added to Time magazine the musician is not “fazed” when her critics say “the most hurtful things”.

Benny celebrated her 32nd birthday by buying her a jewel-encrusted necklace in the shape of his first initial.

Selena showed off her diamond-covered ‘B’ necklace – a 14-karat gold, diamond-studded piece from Los Angeles-based brand Baby Gold, which sells for $600 – in a photo posted on Instagram.

Benny commented on the image: “I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain” – in reference to Jay-Z’s lyric from his ‘Public Service Announcement’ track.