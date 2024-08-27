Selena Gomez has insisted Taylor Swift is too "busy" to appear in 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 32-year-old singer-and-actress - who plays Mabel Mora in the hit Disney+ series - would "love" her pal to make a cameo on the star-studded show and though the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker recently completed the European leg of her long-running 'Eras' tour, she doesn't think the pop star would have the time to get involved.

Asked about the possibility of Taylor making an appearance, Selena told E! News: “You’re hilarious. She's a little busy, you guys.”

But she also admitted: “Oh dear. I love that.”

Though the Rare Beauty founder shut down the idea, her castmates Steve Martin and Martin Short joked Taylor is desperate to appear and they can't stop her from trying to get involved.

Steve joked: “Listen, she calls us every day. Here—she’s calling right now. Ahh I’ll take it later.”

Martin added: “No, I was talking to Taylor around 3am."

'Father of the Bride' star Steve went on to praise both Selena and Taylor for the way they have handled their lives in the spotlight.

He said: “Here's how I unite Taylor Swift and Selena.

"Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena. In the situations I've seen - politically, trolls, everything - she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things.”

Touched, Selena replied: “I wish I was recording that to send to her.”

Selena was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for 'Only Murders in the Building', and she was quickly congratulated by her co-stars.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I received flowers from [Martin and Steve].

"I’m in LA, Marty’s always all over the world, and Steve is in New York. So, obviously, we can’t be together, but we’ll celebrate when we get back together again. But it was crazy."

Selena has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series gong at the Emmys, and regardless of whether she wins the accolade or not, she already feels like a winner.

She said: "I was just honoured to be on such a show that was recognised.

"I feel so lucky, because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honour.

"In my mind, I feel like I already won."