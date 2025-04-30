Selena Gomez doesn't like to refer to Benny Blanco as her fiancé.

Selena Gomez doesn't like to refer to Benny Blanco as her fiancé

The 32-year-old singer and actress got engaged to record producer Benny, 37, in December 2024 after more than a year of dating, but finds it "so strange" to refer to him as the man she is going to marry.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners' podcast, she told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware: "[Calling him my fiance] so strange. I just say my partner or Benny. But the other day, I caught myself saying 'Well, my boyfriend...' but that's not quite why we're there."

During the joint interview, Benny - whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin - described the term as the "worst word in the world" and often refers to Selena simply as his wife.

When asked who "wears the trousers" in the relationship, Selena said that the power balance is "pretty equal" but admitted that she probably "needs a little more" than he does.

She said: "Both, I think we're pretty equal. I mean, yes, I probably need a little more..."

Meanwhile, Benny admitted that he was "really ready" to settle down in life and had a list of what he wanted in a partner, and the person who met all those requirements just happened to be Selena.

He said: "If you are ready - and you have to be really ready - to find the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. "You've got to cut off all of the little thing here, little thing there, someone you think you're dating here. You cut it out, you make a list of all the things you want in a partner that you could take home to your mother or father, whatever.

"I wanted someone 30-plus, in my age bracket, someone kind, I wanted someone who was caring, compassionate, someone who did anything - I didn't care. If this person made olives, I want them to make olives every f******day and tell me how passionate you are about them."

The 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress - who shot to fame as a teenager on Disney Channel with the leading role of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' but these days is better known for starring on 'Only Murders in the Building' - also explained that the "biggest compliment" she could get in life would be about how she works hard and how she treats others.

She said: "I think everybody...I love, and I have empathy in a certain way that could be too deep and I care a lot about people. The biggest compliment I could get is my work ethic and how I treat others is very important to me."