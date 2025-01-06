Selena Gomez feels "genuinely happy" in her life.

The 32-year-old actress recently announced her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco, and Selena has admitted to feeling "great" with where she's currently at in her life.

The brunette beauty - who began her career as a child actress - told E! News: "I'm genuinely happy where I am and I feel great."

Selena has enjoyed a lot of success in recent times, starring in 'Emilia Perez' and 'Only Murders in the Building', and the actress has insisted that she doesn't worry about what people say about her online.

She said: "People tend to question every part of my life, but that's okay."

Selena insisted that she's happy with who she is and who she surrounds herself with.

The actress shared: "I think as long as I know where I am and who I'm around, I'm solid."

Selena has enjoyed significant success as an actress and as a singer.

But the 'Good For You' hitmaker recently acknowledged that she's "a little too old for the pop-star life".

She told Variety: "I definitely think my strong suit is probably acting.

"But one thing I’m proud of in music is being able to tell a story - my favourite songs are mostly ballads, and they’re very transparent and honest. But I think I might be a little too old for the pop-star life.

"I’m genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life, because in a lot of ways, it’s just the beginning."

Selena intends to focus on her acting career for the time being.

She said: "I love storytelling, and my music career is separate. However, I don’t see that being a forever thing."