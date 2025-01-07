Selena Gomez feels "so lucky" to work with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside the veteran comedy stars on 'Only Murders in the Building', and Selena relishes the experience of working with Steve, 79, and Martin, 74.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Selena shared: "I'm so lucky to be with Steve and Marty every day."

Steve actually congratulated his co-star on her recent engagement to Benny Blanco, the record producer, by sending a message to Selena's assistant.

The brunette beauty - who plays Mabel Mora on their hit TV show - explained: "Steve made sure he sent my assistant an email, so my assistant could tell me congratulations. That's how he communicates."

Asked whether Steve intended to send the message to Selena's assistant or directly to the actress, Selena replied: "Well, that's a good question!"

She added: "He always tries to be polite and it's very kind. But sometimes it's OK to send a little text."

Selena has enjoyed significant success as a singer and as an actress during the course of her career.

But the former Disney star recently revealed that she plans to prioritise her acting career.

She told Variety: "I love storytelling, and my music career is separate. However, I don’t see that being a forever thing."

Selena considers acting to be her "strong suit", and she conceded that she's now "a little too old for the pop-star life".

She explained: "I definitely think my strong suit is probably acting.

"But one thing I’m proud of in music is being able to tell a story - my favourite songs are mostly ballads, and they’re very transparent and honest. But I think I might be a little too old for the pop-star life.

"I’m genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life, because in a lot of ways, it’s just the beginning."