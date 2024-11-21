Selena Gomez feels "really proud" of her success.

Selena Gomez became a billionaire earlier this year

The 32-year-old star achieved billionaire status earlier this year, and although Selena doesn't feel as though success has changed her at all, she still feels proud of everything she's achieved in her career.

Asked about her billionaire status, Selena told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t really pay much attention.

"I don’t think anything about me has changed. I don’t think that I feel different. I think I’m just really proud. And also, personally, I just don’t think it’s anyone’s business."

Selena founded the cosmetic company Rare Beauty in 2020, and the venture has helped to raise money for mental health initiatives and education.

The brunette beauty explained: "Everything that I did prior to Rare Beauty had an element of giving back.

"So, when I worked with some of the greatest brands, they were all willing to do something, and I was also willing to say I’d take it from my pay. And then when I was meeting with the final team that we had hired for Rare Beauty - which at the time was maybe five of us total - I said, 'I want there to be a percentage or something; I need you guys to help me figure it out.' That’s when we created the Impact Fund, which started before we sold a single product."

Asked what she makes of Rare Beauty's success, Selena - who has been open about her own mental health struggles - replied: "There’s a real craving for people to have something accessible, something inclusive, something that isn’t complicated. That’s at least what I hear the most about, and then the blush, of course."