Selena Gomez feels "so proud" of what she's managed to create with her Rare Beauty brand.

Selena Gomez feels proud of her cosmetics brand

The 32-year-old actress founded the cosmetics company in 2020, with the ambition of promoting inclusivity and addressing mental health initiatives and education, and Selena is thrilled with what she's managed to achieve in such a short space of time.

The brunette beauty told PEOPLE: "This is probably the most important thing I do with my time."

Selena feels proud that she's been able to help other people to "feel less alone".

She said: "We've built a community with Rare and I'm so proud of that. We hopefully have helped people feel less alone and that's all our goal has ever been."

Selena has been open about her own mental health struggles in recent years, and she's shared some words of advice for people who are going through difficult times.

She said: "Try not to isolate. I think it's important to have moments alone. But when you isolate, sometimes those feelings can just stay bottled up."

Earlier this year, Selena claimed she never wanted Rare Beauty to be about "making a lot of money".

The actress actually confessed to being amazed by Rare Beauty's success.

Speaking to TIME magazine, she explained: "I will admit it overwhelms me sometimes. I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty.

"I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that’s it."

Rare Beauty has been valued at more than $1 billion, but Selena doesn't have any intention of selling the company.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star said: "I don’t have any plans on that, genuinely."